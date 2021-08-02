Odessa Marine Corps veteran surprised with a new home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s just a plot of dirt with a sign out front. But for disabled Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Ray Lopez and his two daughters, it will soon be home.

Operation FINALLY HOME, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes for disabled veterans, surprised Lopez and his daughters with the 2,000 square foot gift on Monday morning. Lopez thought he was just headed to an interview.

“I almost shut down mentally, because I didn’t have any words,” Lopez said.

Lopez is 100% disabled. He served three tours in Iraq and was awarded two Purple Hearts; one for taking shrapnel to the legs and the other for taking a bullet to the chest. The latter caused Lopez to suffer a partially collapsed lung.

The home is for more than him. It’s also a place for his two daughters to grow up.

“All I could think about was barbecues in the backyard with these two running around, and I just got so excited,” said Lopez.

Now, if Lopez’s disability eventually means he can’t work, he doesn’t have to worry about putting a roof over their heads.

“I feel more comfortable knowing that if anything were to happen, at least these two little ladies will have something to go on.”

As for the home, it’s being built by Silver Leaf Homes. The Lopez Family wasted little time touring a model home, checking out the decor, and figuring out the all-important question of exactly who gets the master bedroom.

All through the excitement, there’s a deeper feeling of gratitude for a city and people who have always been supportive.

“It’s amazing how much everyone here in this area loves and has great admiration for people that serve.”

