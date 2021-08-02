East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Powerball® and LottoTexas® adding third weekly drawing

POWERBALL® AND LOTTO TEXAS® TO ADD THIRD WEEKLY DRAWING AUG. 23 Both games will soon be drawn...
POWERBALL® AND LOTTO TEXAS® TO ADD THIRD WEEKLY DRAWING AUG. 23 Both games will soon be drawn every Monday, in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays
By Caleb Leslie
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Mondays are about to get much better for Texas Lottery® players!

Starting on Monday August 23rd, Powerball® and LottoTexas® will be adding a drawing joining the traditional Wednesday and Saturday game schedule.

The game play, game odds, prizes and costs to play will remain the same for both Powerball and Lotto Texas.

Tickets for the first Monday drawing will go on sale starting on Sunday, August 22nd.

The drawings for both games will be broadcast each draw night at 10:12p.m. CT at www.texaslottery.com.

Texas Two Step®, Cash Five®, All or Nothing™, Pick3™ plus FIREBALL and Daily 4™ plus FIREBALL will remain in the Night Draw lineup on Mondays.

“We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.”Along with these updates, we expect to see an increase in the number of prizes awarded on an annual basis.These additional draw days will also help the Texas Lottery increase sales for both games, which most importantly generates much-needed revenue for public education in Texas.”

For more information on the upcoming changes click Here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
2 charged with murder after 4 people shot, 1 killed in Nacogdoches shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide on the 1400 block of Dolph street.
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide
The Nacogdoches Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in a fatal shooting...
Nacogdoches police charge 3 more suspects in fatal shooting incident on Dolph Street
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Forensic anthropologists confirm skeletal remains found off US 59 south of Livingston not human

Latest News

Tyler's Bergfeld Park is on land that Rudolph Bergfeld donated o the City of Tyler. (Source:...
Mark In Texas History: Rudolph Bergfeld
The ten monuments will be placed on the pedestrian walk way of Raguet Street.
SFA plans to build 10 monuments to honor historically black sororities, fraternities
Junior League of Lufkin holds ‘Back to School Bonanza’ supply giveaway
Crowd gathers to listen to performers
Grapeland’s Salmon Lake Park, Resort hosts first music festival since dam broke
Mark In Texas History: Anderson County Courthouse