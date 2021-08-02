East Texas Now Business Break
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Both Hale and Robbins were passengers in a Fiat 500 driven by Linda A. White, 56, of Glen Rose.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety has named the two East Texas women who died in a crash over the weekend.

Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Both Hale and Robbins were passengers in a Fiat 500 driven by Linda A. White, 56, of Glen Rose. The Fiat was driving west on Highway 67.

According to Texas DPS’s preliminary investigation, the Fiat crossed the center stripe of the highway and traveled into thte eastbound lane of travel.

The Fiat struck a Jeep Liberty, driven by Heaven Anita, 23, of Portland, Maine head-on.

White also died in the crash. Anita was sent to a Fort Worth hospital for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this terrible crash,” reads a news release from Texas DPS.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

