East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
2 charged with murder after 4 people shot, 1 killed in Nacogdoches shooting
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide on the 1400 block of Dolph street.
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Forensic anthropologists confirm skeletal remains found off US 59 south of Livingston not human
The Nacogdoches Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in a fatal shooting...
Nacogdoches police charge 3 more suspects in fatal shooting incident on Dolph Street

Latest News

Longview Economy
Longview Economic Growth
One on One With Covid Doc
One on One With Covid 19 Doctor
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Kilgore Budget Cuts
Kilgore Budget Cuts