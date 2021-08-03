Angelina County addresses 1 million dollar error in proposed budget

East Texas Now Business Break
One million dollar error found in Angelina county proposed budget
By Brianna Linn
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - A million dollars may be hard to miss, but that’s what happened as Angelina County officials tallied its annual budget. Fortunately, an auditor caught the mistake, and Angelina County plans to fix it.

Sunday afternoon Judge Don Lymbery received a call saying over one million dollars in the proposed budget was unexpectedly overlooked.

“I could not believe that it could’ve happened because we had five workshops and there was six of us in those workshops and we were scrolling through all the numbers item by item by item and how in the world could we have possibly missed a million-dollar mistake,” Lymbery said.

Lymbery says errors in a proposed budget are quite normal, but this error, was one they did not expect.

“It was right behind the tax accessor collector and that budget was real big and so the smaller budget on the next line… we just flat missed it,” Lymbery said.

Judge Don Lymbery says as budget officer, it is his responsibility to fix it.  The county plans to meet for revisions Tuesday after commissioner’s court.

“This is very embarrassing. I mean this should not have ever happened,” Lymbery said.

Lymbery hopes to complete the new budget proposal by the end of next week. He says the mistake can be a good thing, because on the bright side, the county now has an extra one million dollars to distribute to other areas.

“The unique opportunity this gives us is the fact that we had to make some adjustments and take things out that really needed to probably be in there… now we’re going to be able to go back and add some of those items,” Lymbery said.

Judge Don Lymbery says that the state legislature deadline for the final proposed budget is due August 15th, 2021.

