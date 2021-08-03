Angelina County judge apologizes after budget error leads to $1 million mistake
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County judge Don Lymbery is apologizing after a major error was discovered in this year’s budget proposal.
The error misplaced over $1 million by misappropriating it to the Precinct 1 Constable. The error had been overlooked by all the county commissioners and the judge.
The $1 million will now be distributed in a new budget proposal.
