BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coleman Swierc from the Better Business Bureau joined Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now to share tips for parents and students looking for bargains during this tax-free weekend.

Coleman Swierc reminds shoppers, not everything is tax-free. Items over $100, are not included, also textbooks, computers and software are generally not included.

He recommends before hitting the stores or going online:

  • making a list to stick to your budget
  • take advantage of discounts offered this weekend
  • be aware of return, refund policies

Items like backpacks, school supplies, most clothing, footwear are included in the sales tax holiday August 6 - 8. Click here for more details from the Texas comptroller about qualifying purchases.

