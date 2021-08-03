Ex-Central Texas sheriff has been arrested—again

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) Former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman is in trouble with the law again.

Scaman, 48, is free on a personal recognizance bond after he was arrested on July 29 in Falls County, state officials confirm.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Scaman’s arrest comes after he was indicted on sex-related charges including sexual assault and official oppression.

Sources close to the investigation say the case involves a woman who worked for Scaman at the Falls County Sheriff’s Office when he was still Sheriff.

The AG’s office is handling the case because the Falls County’s district attorney has recused herself from cases involving Scaman.

Scaman was free on bond at the time of the arrest.

He was named in indictments on Sept. 21, 2020 charging one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault on a public servant, and two counts of official oppression in connection with an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

On Nov. 3, 2020, he lost in his bid for re-election to Democrat Joe Lopez.

