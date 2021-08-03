East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: Drier air and lower humidity will help ease the August heat

By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a much drier radar scene today now that the cold frontal boundary has shifted down toward the Texas coastline.  Outside of a quick-moving shower, most areas will remain dry this evening as the better rain chances will be confined to the areas outside of our KTRE viewing area, situated down around Interstate 10.

We will start to feel some drier air and lower humidity levels enter the equation by Wednesday and Thursday of this week as a light northeasterly wind will keep our temperatures trending below normal values for early August as we sit under lots of blue sky.

These lower humidity values will lead to slightly cooler mornings as wake-up temperatures will be in the lower 70′s tonight followed by some possible upper 60′s come Thursday morning.  Daytime highs will be in the lower 90′s, but with drier air in place, heat index values will only be in the middle 90′s.

Once we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, though, our winds will shift back to the southeast.  That will bring back more heat and humidity as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s and feels like temperatures find their way back into triple digit territory.

The added heat and muggy air will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the sea breeze looks to get a bit more active, providing a few areas with some cooling, afternoon downpours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

