Garden to open for El Paso Walmart shooting 2nd anniversary

Christina Pipkin, right, embraces Alex Briseno, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at a makeshift memorial at the site of a mass shooting over the weekend at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. "It's hard to see it, it's heartbreaking," said Pipkin about visiting the memorial. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (KLTV) - EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Officials in the border city of El Paso are unveiling a garden meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico.

Tuesday’s dedication will be closed to the public as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Victims’ families and officials will take part in the ceremony, which will be livestreamed. The Aug. 3, 2019, shooting happened on a busy, weekend day.

Authorities say the shooter drove more than 600 miles from the Dallas area to target Mexicans. He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Source: KTRE Staff
