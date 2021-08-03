Lufkin ISD awards first year teachers $100 grant

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin ISD Education Foundation held a luncheon on Tuesday during which they gave all first-year teachers a $100 grant to start setting up their classrooms.

In addition to the grants, the event served as an orientation for new teachers. First year teacher Aaliyah Overshown said she is excited to get back in the classroom and to start making it as welcoming as possible.

“So basically they give us some money to help us set up our classroom, make sure things are organized and prepared for the students, which is great because I’ve been spending money throughout the summer. Every time I go to the dollar store I buy a few things that I think would be good, but I just really want to prioritize keeping the classroom comfortable but also clean and safe since I did start mid-pandemic,” Overshown said.

