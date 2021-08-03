East Texas Now Business Break
Meeting planned to address Nacogdoches watershed quality development

La Nana Bayou
La Nana Bayou(Texas Water Resources Institute)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Water Resources Institute will host a meeting to address water quality problems in the La Nana Bayou watershed.

La Nana Bayou, listed in 2000 as being impaired for bacteria, is a 32-mile freshwater stream that extends from the Angelina River south of Nacogdoches in Nacogdoches County to the upstream portion of the stream north of Nacogdoches in Nacogdoches County.

Water quality data will be presented, as well as pollution sources and a timeline for developing a plan ensuring the main goal of meeting water quality standards is achievable.

TWRI coordinates this project with the Angelina and Neches River Authority and Stephen F. Austin State University.

The kickoff meeting will be held at 1:00 PM on August 11, 2021, at the Nacogdoches County Extension Office, 203 W. Main St, Nacogdoches TX, 75961.

