East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects

Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners subdivision in Polk County. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who broke into a new home under construction in the Four Corners subdivision on July 21 and 22.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two unknown suspects took property from a home being built in the area of the Four Corners subdivision without the owner’s permission.

The suspects are a man and a woman with numerous tattoos, and it looked like they were driving a black or dark blue Dodge pickup.

As the suspects were arriving or leaving the scene, a surveillance camera shot an image of the pickup. The male suspect was driving, and the woman was in the passenger seat. The woman had a brown and white dog in her lap.

“If you know the identity of these suspects or have any information about this case that will help with the investigation, please submit a tip to p3tips.com (the P2 App), or call the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest,” stated a post on the Polk County Facebook.

Pictured is the pickup that was used in a burglary in the Four Corners subdivision in Polk...
Pictured is the pickup that was used in a burglary in the Four Corners subdivision in Polk County. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
2 charged with murder after 4 people shot, 1 killed in Nacogdoches shooting
The Nacogdoches Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in a fatal shooting...
Nacogdoches police charge 3 more suspects in fatal shooting incident on Dolph Street
Cowboy Jack starts next adventure on YouTube
Texas couple creates Texas-based educational videos for kids
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat

Latest News

Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,448 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping
BBB suggests doing your homework before tax-free weekend shopping