Son of longtime Waco city official shot to death while collecting rents; police kill suspect

Alva Stem Jr. Photo used with permission.
Alva Stem Jr. Photo used with permission.(Courtesy Photo)
By Bill Gowdy and Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Police Wednesday identified Ent Wright, 76, as the man who shot and killed a landlord collecting rent. Police shot and killed Wright after he emerged from the unit in which he was barricaded and fired at police.

Alva Stem, Jr., 65, the son of longtime Waco city official Alva B. Stem, was shot to death Tuesday morning while collecting rents at an apartment building.

The nine officers who fired at the suspect are all on administrative leave while Texas Rangers investigate.

The victim’s father, Alva B. Stem, a Waco native who died in October 2011, worked for the city for four decades as director of parks and recreation and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.

Alva Stem, Jr., and his wife Sherry are the owners of the two-story REX-PLEX apartment building at 701 Rambler Dr., according to McLennan County Tax Appraisal District records.

A van bearing the name of Stem’s son’s company, Rex Stem Homes, was parked outside the building Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. at the apartment building near the Waco Family YMCA.

Officers found Stem lying on the ground, dead of two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a press release Tuesday evening.

They determined the suspect in the shooting was barricaded in his second-floor apartment, she said.

A SWAT team and police negotiators were dispatched to the scene.

As they were preparing to make contact with the suspect, the man unexpectedly stepped outside and sat down in a chair on the balcony.

Officers ordered him to show his hands.

Instead, he turned back and reached inside the apartment.

Officers deployed a flash bang and fired as many as a half-dozen rounds.

A review of KWTX video of the shooting showed clearly the man was holding a handgun when he was shot while sitting in the chair.

The man was still moving as officers approached, officials said.

When they turned him over to begin life-saving measures, they discovered the handgun.

They also recovered the shotgun.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Officers went door-to-door to clear out the rest of the units late Tuesday morning.

Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

