Tomato-cracker salad by Mama Steph

This old-fashioned salad is perfect for using with summertime tomatoes for best flavor.
This old-fashioned salad is perfect for using with summertime tomatoes for best flavor.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad is perfect to make with fresh summertime tomatoes. You want the most flavorful local tomatoes you can get to make it perfect.

Tomato-cracker salad by Mama Steph

Tomato-cracker salad

Ingredients:

2 large or three medium local, in-season tomatoes (this is crucial for good flavor)

1 cup of good quality mayonnaise (Dukes is my favorite, but Hellman’s, Kraft, etc. are fine)

1 tablespoon finely-minced onion

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped chives

1 sleeve fresh saltine crackers

salt and pepper, if desired

Method:

Cut the two tomatoes in half horizontally, and squeeze the juice and seeds into a bowl.

Chop the tomatoes, and place in a salad bowl.

Sprinkle the chives and minced onion over the tomatoes, then stir in the mayonnaise to coat everything evenly.

When you are ready to serve, break the crackers up into the salad, and fold them in with a spatula. Leave the pieces large enough to have a nice chunky texture for your salad. Serve immediately.

Tomato-cracker salad by Mama Steph
Tomato-cracker salad by Mama Steph(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)

