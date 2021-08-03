Tomato-cracker salad by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad is perfect to make with fresh summertime tomatoes. You want the most flavorful local tomatoes you can get to make it perfect.

Ingredients:

2 large or three medium local, in-season tomatoes (this is crucial for good flavor)

1 cup of good quality mayonnaise (Dukes is my favorite, but Hellman’s, Kraft, etc. are fine)

1 tablespoon finely-minced onion

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped chives

1 sleeve fresh saltine crackers

salt and pepper, if desired

Method:

Cut the two tomatoes in half horizontally, and squeeze the juice and seeds into a bowl.

Chop the tomatoes, and place in a salad bowl.

Sprinkle the chives and minced onion over the tomatoes, then stir in the mayonnaise to coat everything evenly.

When you are ready to serve, break the crackers up into the salad, and fold them in with a spatula. Leave the pieces large enough to have a nice chunky texture for your salad. Serve immediately.

