Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures today start off in the low 70s, a few morning showers are possible as well. Areas south of I-20 have a chance to see some morning fog, so remember to take it easy on the roads this morning. Highs today will reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. There is a 20% chance for showers today, mainly in Deep East Texas.

Winds will remain out of the northeast the next two days but shift by Thursday as we keep arming back up and the pattern changes. Highs make their return to the 90s by tomorrow, and we’ll see near normal highs by this weekend. Low rain chances return to East Texas Thursday afternoon/evening and stick around into the weekend as well. Overall, the extended forecast favors highs in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

