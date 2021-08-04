Coach Ricky Meeks bringing new energy to Roughrider program

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - the Center Roughriders are looking to Ricky Meeks to continue recent success.

Center made it to the area round last year and finished the season 8-4. In the offseason Scott Ponder left the program and the Roughriders brought in Ricky Meeks from Alto.

“It has been a good transition,” Meeks said. “We have been excited getting it going. We generated a lot of success with creating excitement in the culture change and getting the athletic department going in the right direction.”

Center is in one of the toughest 4A districts with No.1 Jasper and No.13 Jasper as opponents. Meeks is trying to turn the program in a title contender.

“We have five pillars that we really preach on,” Meeks said. “They are honorship, grit, being a blessing to each other and trusting the process.”

What helped Meeks in the transition was the fact that this year teams had spring and summer workouts. Coaches that took over programs in 2020 went in blind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They really came in and made an impact,” wide receiver Jamarion Evans said. “We have worked harder than before.”

Meeks and his team will get their first test against 3A DI No.4 Tatum on August 27, Center has the skill kids to compete but something different this year for the team could be a strong defensive and offensive line.

“We have some good skill kids and we have some good linemen kids as well,” Meeks said. “We have a good mesh and a good group of kids. Not just one classification. We think we have a good mix through the whole program. We are excited about it.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.