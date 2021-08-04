East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Drier air to stick around for one more day before we get back to reality by Friday, this weekend

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Did you feel the drier air and lower humidity today?  I know it is still warm, but the lower dewpoint values have taken a notable edge off the heat.

With the drier air in place tonight, we will see overnight lows drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s under mostly clear skies.  Thursday morning may provide you an opportunity to have breakfast or that cup of coffee on the back patio since it should be rather refreshing to step outdoors.

We will keep the drier air and lower humidity levels in place through Thursday as a light east, northeasterly wind will keep our temperatures trending below normal values for early August.  Highs will be in the lower 90′s with feels like temperatures topping out in the upper 90′s with some passing clouds moving through at times on Thursday afternoon.

Once we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, though, our winds will shift back to the southeast.

The same cold front that blew through on Monday night has stalled along the coast.  It will start to wash out and retreat back to the north as a warm front by Friday, which will bring back a chance for scattered downpours.

These southerly breezes will bring back more heat and humidity as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s and feels like temperatures find their way back into triple digit territory.

The added heat and muggy air will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the sea breeze looks to get a bit more active, providing a few areas with isolated, cooling, afternoon downpours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County Judge apologizes after budget error leads to $1 million mistake
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Highs in the low 90s, and extreme UV Index. Don’t forget your sunscreen