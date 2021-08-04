First Alert: Drier air to stick around for one more day before we get back to reality by Friday, this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Did you feel the drier air and lower humidity today? I know it is still warm, but the lower dewpoint values have taken a notable edge off the heat.

With the drier air in place tonight, we will see overnight lows drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s under mostly clear skies. Thursday morning may provide you an opportunity to have breakfast or that cup of coffee on the back patio since it should be rather refreshing to step outdoors.

We will keep the drier air and lower humidity levels in place through Thursday as a light east, northeasterly wind will keep our temperatures trending below normal values for early August. Highs will be in the lower 90′s with feels like temperatures topping out in the upper 90′s with some passing clouds moving through at times on Thursday afternoon.

Once we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, though, our winds will shift back to the southeast.

The same cold front that blew through on Monday night has stalled along the coast. It will start to wash out and retreat back to the north as a warm front by Friday, which will bring back a chance for scattered downpours.

These southerly breezes will bring back more heat and humidity as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s and feels like temperatures find their way back into triple digit territory.

The added heat and muggy air will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the sea breeze looks to get a bit more active, providing a few areas with isolated, cooling, afternoon downpours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.