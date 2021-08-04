East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch game Cash Celebration!.

The ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, located at 1550 34th Street, in Lubbock. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game . Cash Celebration! offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.

Owner and operator at Lucky Mart, Sanjay Parekh, says the store is a hotspot for the lotto in town.

“We have some people win $30,000, $50,000, $100,000, but this is the first big one we saw look like a million dollars. And thanks God, maybe that person needs that money and we were to deliver for her, or him, so we are lucky,” Parekh said.

Customer Angela Shaffer says it’s about time someone from West Texas won a big pot.

“Well, I just feel like, you know, we put all our money in on this lottery but Texas never wins. It’s always Maryland or somewhere like that. So, I mean, I just gave up. And I just started saying well, you know what, you can still win just as much money on a scratch-off,” Shaffer said.

Lucky Mart has been handing out tickets since 2002.

“We have some nice people coming in all the time. Customer is always coming with a good attitude and everything. So, customers are the winner here,” Parekh said.

Parekh says while the pandemic has hit businesses hard this past year, a steady flow of lotto tickets have kept them going strong.

He hopes after this win, he may see even more customers stop by.

“Thanks God we still alive here and doing the business during this Covid, and we continue to work here for long time, as long as we are here,” Parekh said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge apologizes after budget error leads to $1 million mistake
Cowboy Jack starts next adventure on YouTube
Texas couple creates Texas-based educational videos for kids
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
The Nacogdoches Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in a fatal shooting...
Nacogdoches police charge 3 more suspects in fatal shooting incident on Dolph Street

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Highs in the low 90s, and extreme UV Index. Don’t forget your sunscreen
The new Texas constitutional carry law is set to go into effect Sept. 1
Seminar held to educate public on Texas constitutional carry law
Ricky Scaman arrested again
Ricky Scaman arrested again
The Timpson High School Bears at practice.
Timpson Bears looking to build on historic 2020 season
Constitutional Carry seminar in Tyler
VIDEO: Constitutional Carry seminar in Tyler