Man suspected in Houston road rage killing turns himself in

HOUSTON (AP) - A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge.

The Houston Chronicle reports 34-year-old Gerald Williams surrendered Monday at the Houston Police Department headquarters downtown. He is charged with murder in the July 6 killing of 17-year-old David Castro, who was shot in the head as he and his family were driving home from a baseball game.

During a news conference Monday, the teen’s father, Paul Castro, thanked the authorities and members of the public who called in tips after the attack.

Williams’ bond was set at $350,000.

