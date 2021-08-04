East Texas Now Business Break
Old Lufkin Road to reopen

Old Lufkin road will reopen to public use after being under construction since the Spring.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents can expect to travel again on Old Lufkin Road by the end of the week.

Relief is expected for local commuters as the construction on old lufkin road will come to an end this week. Texas public information officer Rhonda Oaks said it has been closed since March.

“It’s a heavy traffic area through the entire intersection of this interchange where we are building new US 59 main lanes,”

The project is still in phase one construction at the us 59 flyover in south nacogdoches. At loop 224 and us 59, heavy congestion has been common. There are still likely to be backups until the project is completed.

“I wish I could say things are moving faster but they are moving along well. And they are progressing well. I know everyone wants to see this project finished and we are looking at completion in the spring of 2023”

Traffic will shift minimally at Spradley street, including the closing of crossovers. Despite the constant construction, businesses in the area have learned to adapt in order to maintain a level of normalcy.

Eduardo Martinez, General manager of  Hampton Inn and Suites Nacogdoches, said people are ready for the end of construction.

“Right now it’s been improved a lot so, it’s changed a lot,” Martinez said. “We are ready for it just to be over of course right because right now we know there are going to be more roads that are going to be closing and so I mean we just have to go through it pretty much at this time and just I mean it doesn’t affect us as much right now.”

