Texas Roadhouse opens in Lufkin mall plaza and provides 297 jobs

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - After a delayed opening date last week due to COVID-19 concerns, Lufkin welcomes a new business to the heart of their city.

Texas roadhouse, located in the Lufkin mall plaza, is officially open for business. The restaurant prioritized nonprofit organizations and first responders during training week by providing these guests with free meals. Brooke Stansbury a marketing director says the restaurant opened an hour early tonight to allow first responders a chance to get seated, before other guests arrive.

“We like to donate to the first responders in our community, fire department, police department, EMS, all those good people. We think it’s important to feed those guys get their bellies full, make sure that they know we are here for them,” Stansbury said.

Joseph Landy a market partner at the restaurant said that they proudly brought 297 jobs to the area, from construction workers to servers.

“To provide an opportunity, I personally grew up in the restaurant business, started as a dishwasher years ago, I mean it’s a great opportunity to get into the hospitality business, and serve others,” Landy said.

Landy said he expects this location to become a quick favorite for residents.

“We will definitely provide a boost to this economy and a big tax base. We believe we will run around 6500 guest counts here on a weekly basis,” Landy said.

Landy said they’ve been wanting to build a Texas roadhouse in Lufkin for the past fourteen years.

