East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Video released of initial condo collapse response

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge apologizes after budget error leads to $1 million mistake
Cowboy Jack starts next adventure on YouTube
Texas couple creates Texas-based educational videos for kids
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
The Nacogdoches Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in a fatal shooting...
Nacogdoches police charge 3 more suspects in fatal shooting incident on Dolph Street

Latest News

Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri congresswoman, eviction fight is personal
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
Rep. Cori Bush says she hopes eviction moratorium provides families with stability
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senators try to sell $1 trillion infrastructure plan to public
FILE - Kyle Busch (18) heads into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Watkins Glen...
NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward