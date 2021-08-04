East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’ve got a beautiful day in store for us today with mostly sunny skies and a light easterly breeze. Temperatures will once again remain below average today, likely only warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A stray light shower could pop up during the heat of the day, but most of us will remain dry. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer each day thanks to the return of our southerly winds. We’ll stay in the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday but will see middle 90s by the weekend as well as the first half of next week. A few scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours of Thursday and Friday before skies dry out again over the weekend. Isolated rain chances return to Deep East Texas by early next week which will be a nice treat as temperatures look to remain hot well into the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County Judge apologizes after budget error leads to $1 million mistake
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county
Cowboy Jack starts next adventure on YouTube
Texas couple creates Texas-based educational videos for kids

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Highs in the low 90s, and extreme UV Index. Don’t forget your sunscreen
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 8-4-21
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 8-4-21
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips