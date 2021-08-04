East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding the alarm on the rise of unruly passengers during flights.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel, but eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. But it has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County Judge apologizes after budget error leads to $1 million mistake
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county

Latest News

A basketball coach in Massachusetts revived a player who collapsed on the court.
Basketball coach revives kid on basketball court
Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider made an appearance in court Friday.
Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance related to official oppression, evidence tampering charges
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
COVID cases among children rise 86%, pediatrics group says
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,745 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas