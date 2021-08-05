East Texas Now Business Break
AAC’s Aresco: Did not plot with ESPN to poach other leagues

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says his league has never “plotted” with ESPN to undermine another conference by poaching its schools.

Aresco addressed conference realignment during the AAC’s football media day, saying the league is not actively looking to add schools.

Last week, the Big 12 accused ESPN of encouraging at least one other conference to raid that conference as it tries to find a way forward with Texas and Oklahoma on their way to the Southeastern Conference.

The AAC was reported to be the conference ESPN was incentivizing to woo Big 12 teams. Aresco denied that.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

