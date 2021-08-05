Back to school sales tax holiday, Aug 6 - 8, 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to gear up for this upcoming school year as Texas holds it’s sales tax holiday this weekend.

This sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 6 through midnight on Sunday, Aug 8. This holiday supports Texas businesses while people can save money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) and even masks. This year, diapers are newly added to the list of qualifying items.

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:

the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save an estimated $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

For a full list of qualifying and non-qualifying items, click here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.