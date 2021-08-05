East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire has escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help finding the 6-month-old black bear.

He is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible.

The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jerry Dale Jones II, Suzanna Braswell Sharman
Tip leads to arrest of suspects in Polk County burglary
Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a...
Houston mask mandate might violate Texas governor’s order

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead
The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
LIVE: Biden signing executive order, seeks to boost fuel economy
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
State Rep. Travis Clardy speaks with ETN's Jeremy G. Butler regarding his recent COVID-19...
ETN: Travis Clardy - VOD - clipped version
LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles