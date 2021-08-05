Diboll Lumberjacks building up conditioning after up and down 2020 season

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks are coming off of a 6-5 season where head coach Blake Morrison says the main issue was discipline and conditioning.

The team made costly mistakes on the field and in some games could not keep up the energy late.

To prepare for the 2021 season, Morrison is stepping into a time machine.

“Our big thing is how disciplined we can be and how tough we can be,” Morrison said. “It is like I told the coaches - this is like my first year here. We are going to do it the same way I did my first year here and see if we can get a little tougher and give the people of Diboll something to be proud of.”

That including lots of running and conditioning in the hot afternoon East Texas heat.

“It has been fun. It is a breath of fresh air to come out here,” Morrison said. “The kids are excited. I don’t know how excited they were after day 1 but they are out here and having fun.”

Last year Diboll lost out on an outright district title and a number one playoff seed when they lost to Coldspring at the end of the season. The team would rebound and win a first round playoff game before losing to Halletsville in the Area Round.

One key change for the team this year is how much experience is coming back. The ‘Jacks saw a lot of youth on the field last season.

“We are tightening up the lug nuts a bunch,” Morrison said. “Covid knocked us back last year. Last year we started the season and got hit. That hurt us. At the same time we played and we had some young guys play and continue to be the bright spots for us and playing for the rest of the year. We have eight back on defense and seven back on offense.”

Diboll should be in position to return to the playoffs. The question will be if they can win the district. It will not be easy.

“Crockett is good,” Morrison said. “Coldspring is good. They have a bunch back and Crockett has a new coach. Anytime a new coach comes in he brings a different type of enthusiasm so it is going to be a tough district.”

