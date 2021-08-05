East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jerry Dale Jones II, Suzanna Braswell Sharman
Tip leads to arrest of suspects in Polk County burglary
Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a...
Houston mask mandate might violate Texas governor’s order

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill after Democrats...
Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s new eviction moratorium faces legality doubts
President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe