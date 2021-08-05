First Alert: Humidity will be on the rise, leading to some low-end rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another low humidity day across East Texas, giving us a nice reprieve from the usual summertime heat and mugginess that often presents itself.

The cold front that came through earlier in the week will retreat to the north as a warm front on Friday, leading to rising humidity levels. This will lead to a 30% chance of widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms entering the picture on Friday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

By Friday, we will see the gradual return of southerly breezes. These south winds will bring back more heat and humidity as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s and feels like temperatures find their way back into triple digit territory as we transition into the weekend.

With feels like temperatures back up around 105-degrees by this weekend and early next week, it is possible those infamous heat advisories could return for at least parts of our area by that time frame.

The added heat and muggy air will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the sea breeze looks to provide just a few areas with isolated, cooling, afternoon downpours all of next week. With the rain chance at 20%, however, most of us will stay dry as we sweat it out under the hot, August sun.

