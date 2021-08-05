Fredonia Brewing Company Partners with SFA for New Beer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We know that beer comes in all different shades and styles. Now, get ready to add a little SFA purple to the mix with the new purple lights beverage from Fredonia brewing company.

“It’s a pilsner so it’s very light, very crisp,” said Paul Murray, a partner with Fredonia Brewery “We have it in draft, and will be releasing it here at the brewery on August 20th I believe. And currently we are waiting for the label approval process beyond that to get kegs down the road and then to ultimately can it.”

Murray has been involved in the collaboration with the university. The company is a mainstay in the community, and the partnership with SFA is a project that makes sense for both parties involved.

“So we felt like this was a natural fit. It was an opportunity for us to look at a locally owned business and help from an economic development standpoint for the community but at the same time help to increase the brand and exposure and awareness of SFA,”

The drink itself won’t be the color purple, but it is a beer that is specific to the university and references its history and tradition. The name comes from the purple lights on top of Steen hall and around the campus that are lit up in celebration of an athletic victory, commencement ceremony, and other special events. The drink will aim to capture this celebration in a new way.

“The purple lights, and it’s got you know the Steen towers in the background there with the lights off at the top of it.” Said Murray, describing the can design. “The SFA logo is all on it. Everybody doing the Axe ‘em Jacks sign. So we are really excited about it, we hope it does great things for university and for us and we hope people enjoy it.”

