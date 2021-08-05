East Texas Now Business Break
Keke Coutee reasy for a fresh start with new coaching staff

Keke Coutee
Keke Coutee(Houston Texans)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A new coaching staff could be the change Keke Coutee neeeds as he enters the fourth year of his NFL career.

The former Lufkin Panther has shown signs of just how good he can be as a slot receiver in the NFL but consistency has not been the friend of Coutee.

As good as his play on the field has looked, Coutee has also made plays that cost the Texans points on the scoreboard. Then there was the problems with former Head Coach Bill O’Brien. Coutee was a healthy scratch several times in the past and reports came out the Coutee was in the “dog house”. New head coach David Culley brought in Robert Prince to work with wide receivers and this is a chance for Coutee to show why he needs to be allowed to make the final roster.

“I feel like everybody is fitting in very well,” Coutee said. “We’re just coming out here trying to get one-percent better every day,” Coutee said. “I feel like we’re progressing every day. First day with the pads on was a good day. We’re just going to try to improve tomorrow.”

Coutee is also taking advantage of quarterback Tyrod Taylor who has been taking the first team reps.

“I feel like we’re gelling pretty well right now,” Coutee said Tuesday. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot. Obviously, still have more to get better at, so I’m focused on different things, one thing at a time, every day.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

