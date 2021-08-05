East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Race leader: Ramage replaces Gossage at Texas Motor Speedway

Speedway Motorsports has named Texas Motor Speedway executive Rob Ramage as the track’s new...
Speedway Motorsports has named Texas Motor Speedway executive Rob Ramage as the track’s new general manager.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Speedway Motorsports has named Texas Motor Speedway executive Rob Ramage as the track’s new general manager.

Eddie Gossage had overseen the facility through its first 25 seasons of racing. Ramage had been the track’s general counsel since 2013. Old-school promoter and showman Gossage announced in mid-May that he was stepping down after overseeing the track since 1995, two years before the first race.

Gossage worked for Speedway Motorsports for 32 years overall.

His final event was the first NASCAR All-Star race held in Texas in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jerry Dale Jones II, Suzanna Braswell Sharman
Tip leads to arrest of suspects in Polk County burglary
Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a...
Houston mask mandate might violate Texas governor’s order

Latest News

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says his league has never “plotted” with...
AAC’s Aresco: Did not plot with ESPN to poach other leagues
Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA, Fredonia Brewery partner to create new lager
Shooting investigation
5 suspects given additional charges for fatal shooting in Nacogdoches
State health officials say the rates of COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are...
Texas COVID-19 wave is climbing more steeply than past waves