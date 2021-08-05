Race leader: Ramage replaces Gossage at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Speedway Motorsports has named Texas Motor Speedway executive Rob Ramage as the track’s new general manager.

Eddie Gossage had overseen the facility through its first 25 seasons of racing. Ramage had been the track’s general counsel since 2013. Old-school promoter and showman Gossage announced in mid-May that he was stepping down after overseeing the track since 1995, two years before the first race.

Gossage worked for Speedway Motorsports for 32 years overall.

His final event was the first NASCAR All-Star race held in Texas in June.

