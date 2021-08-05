East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texoma family kicked off Spirit Airlines flight over mask

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne family is stuck in Mexico after being kicked off their return flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Cancun late Tuesday evening because their three-and-a-half year old daughter couldn’t keep her mask on.

“We were handed a mask and we had it on her within 30 seconds of being seated,” said Brock Wendt. “The attendant got upset because my daughter told her ‘no’ and immediately she was like ‘we’re done here.’”

Wendt said his wife, Karie, jokingly told the Spirit Airlines flight attendant in passing “good luck keeping a mask on a three-and-a-half year old on a two-and-a-half our flight.”

The flight attendant did not take kindly to the comment and ordered the family of five off the plane.

All of the Wendts’ were required to test negative for COVID-19 before they could board their return flight back to Texas. Both Brock and Karie Wendt are fully vaccinated.

“It was said sarcastically ‘good luck keeping a mask on a three-year-old,’” Wendt said. “Just like any of us would say and apparently she took that very literal like we were saying ‘we’re not going to wear the mask.’”

Flight attendants walked the family down the aisle and escorted them off the plane.

In video captured by a fellow passenger Karie Wendt can be heard saying “she (her daughter) has her mask on, she’s wearing her mask.”

To which the attendant said “we already talked about it so they need to go.”

In the video, the Wendts’ daughter can be seen wearing her mask as she peers over the seat to see the flight attendants confronting her mother and father.

After they were escorted off fellow passengers sent the family a picture of a man on the same flight wearing a mask over his eyes after the plane was in taxi.

“The other passengers were all upset, they were on our side, they were up protesting in the back ‘what did they do wrong, the kid’s got her mask on let’s just go’,” Brock Wendt said.

The Wendts did plan on flying back to DFW Thursday morning but that flight was cancelled late Wednesday.

Booking that flight cost $863. A stay in the hotel for an extra two nights cost them $725.

Their original return flight ticket cost $850, which was not reimbursed.

The family will make their return flight on Sun Country Airlines.

News 12 reached out to Spirit Airlines via email, Tweet and direct message for comment but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years
Shooting investigation
5 suspects given additional charges for fatal shooting in Nacogdoches
The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.
Scene has cleared where semi-truck hauling chickens overturns in Lufkin
Angelina County shooting sends one man to hospital
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

The eleven lawmakers who signed on to the filing of an Amicus Curiae Letter to the court say...
Group of Texas lawmakers seek motion for Texas Supreme Court to rehear high-speed rail eminent domain case
This is Maggie Malone's second Olympic appearance. She finished 25th in the javelin in Rio in...
Palestine ISD staff members excited to see daughter compete in Olympic final
Manuel Mendoza Perales (left) and Jose Ivan Mendoza have both been charged in the murder of 49...
2 arrested, charged in brutal murder of Houston man
Group of Texas lawmakers seek motion for Texas Supreme Court to rehear high-speed rail eminent...
Group of Texas lawmakers seek motion for Texas Supreme Court to rehear high-speed rail eminent domai
Texas A&M researchers receive grant funding to develop A.I. that can detect signs of...
Texas A&M researchers receive grant funding to develop A.I. that can detect signs of Alzheimer's Dis