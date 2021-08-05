East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got another beautiful day in store for us today with a fair mix of sun and clouds and a light southeasterly breeze. Temperatures will once again remain below average today, likely only warming into the upper 80s to lower 90 degrees. A stray light shower could pop up during the heat of the day, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer each day thanks to the return of our southerly winds so enjoy the lower 90s while you can. We’ll stay in the lower 90s for Friday, but we will see the return of middle 90s by the weekend as well as the first half of next week. A stray shower may be possible again tomorrow before skies dry out over the weekend. Isolated rain chances return to Deep East Texas by early next week which will be a nice treat as temperatures look to remain hot well into the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jerry Dale Jones II, Suzanna Braswell Sharman
Tip leads to arrest of suspects in Polk County burglary
Lufkin City Council votes unanimously to cease EMS services to county
Pictured are the two people who broke into a home under construction in the Four Corners...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects
Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a...
Houston mask mandate might violate Texas governor’s order

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Warm, hazy, and humid once again
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: Humidity levels will be held in check for one more time on Thursday
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast