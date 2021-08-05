East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: San Augustine’s Tory Barnes welcomes challenge of leading alma mater

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Wolves have a lot to prove after missing the playoffs last season.

For three straight years they were the measuring stick in 2A Region III, going to the state semifinals from 2017-2019.

San Augustine alum Tory Barnes was promoted to head coach in the offseason and is hoping the team can rebound and reclaim their spot from region favorite Timpson.

