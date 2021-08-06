East Texas Now Business Break
Aggies kick off 2021 Fall Camp

Haynes King lines up under center during drills on the first day of Texas A&M Football Fall Camp.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team officially reported back to campus on Thursday, and on Friday, the team started practice.

The Aggies are without a projected starter on the defensive line, McKinnley Jackson. Jackson was arrested and charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession according to the Brazos County Jail Records. Jackson played in all 10 games last year making 1 start and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Per Texas A&M Athletics policy, the sophomore defensive lineman is suspended indefinitely from the team.

Friday evening’s first practice at the Coolidge practice fields and Saturday’s practice are both closed to the public. Sunday’s session will be an open practice at Kyle Field where fans can come and watch the Aggies at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a lot to look for these next 3 weeks of camp, especially with a quarterback battle in College Station for the first time in a few years. Both sophomore Xach Calzada and freshman Haynes King are the two front-runners to start under center this year. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he’s not sure yet when he will name a starting quarterback.

The Aggies will kick off their 2021 campaign on September 4th at home against Kent State.

