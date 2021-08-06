East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina County shooting sends one man to hospital

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CENTRAL, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon on Farm Market Road 843 in Central.

According to Angelina County Sheriff Capt. Alton Lenderman, at 1:42 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to the 3500 block of FM 843 to a report of a man who had been shot. Lenderman said that the shooting was likely part of a family dispute.

The gunshot victim, Michael Oder Jr., 27,  was taken to a hospital emergency room before deputies’ arrival. The gunshot victim is stable, the sheriff’s office says, with no life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Lenderman said there is no threat to public safety.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

