Better East Texas: Texans need to be more cautious on the road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There seems to be a mad rush at times on Texas roadways as the economy improves and there is more commercial traffic. But there is also the rush of families to try to squeeze in final vacations for the summer. That combination, along with a general sense of impatience, have created a recipe for a lot of accidents on Texas highways. And when you are travelling seventy-plus miles per hour, there are no small fender benders.

Arkansas just enacted traffic laws that prohibit drivers from camping in the left lane of state highways – in lanes reserved for passing other vehicles. In Texas you only have to drive to Dallas or Houston to know that if you are in the left lane, you will be runover. Traffic-related deaths are up significantly over last year and are up compared to 20-19. In fact, Texas is on a pace of more than 3,000 people dying as a result of traffic accidents this year.

Whether you in the local streets of East Texas, or on I-20, you are absolutely in control of what happens with your vehicle. So, we need to respect weather conditions, maintenance needs and the like and prevent more deaths. We also need to pledge to not let our technology distract us and we cannot assume that the person going slower ahead of us will get out of the way. These stats can be improved and all of us need to take responsibility to do what we can and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.