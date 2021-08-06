Enjoy the Harvest Festival every weekend in August at Messina Hof

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Messina Hof is celebrating another year of its grape harvest with its annual Harvest Festival.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or not, everyone is welcome to Messina Hof’s Estate Winery in Bryan every weekend in August for the festival.

For Paul M. Bonarrigo, Messina Hof’s C.E.O, owner and winemaker, the festival is a time to focus on wine education.

“I can’t tell you how many people that come and tell us ‘hey I enjoy drinking wine, but I really don’t understand the process,’” said Bonarrigo. “And so it’s very eye-opening for people to really get their hands into the process, and they take that with them the rest of their life.”

The hands-on portion of the festival includes picking and stomping grapes grown in the vineyard that are used to create Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports. To participate in these activities, guests can purchase tickets online for harvest times. Harvests are held both day and night.

In addition to participating in the harvest, other events are included in the festival like food events and murder mystery dinners.

Guests can also experience vineyard cuisine at the onsite restaurant the Vintage House Restaurant.

The Harvest Festival will take place every weekend in August starting Aug. 6 and running until Aug. 28.

