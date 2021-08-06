East Texas Now Business Break
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club

Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club during the annual Par Buster Tournament.(Lubbock Country Club)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vincent D’Alise and his father Mark had an incredible day on the golf course Thursday, Aug. 6, by recording back-to-back hole in ones during the annual Par Buster Tournament at Lubbock Country Club.

Lubbock Country Club employees verified the feat that happened from the par 3-12th hole. They teed off from 160 yards away and both scored an ace shot. They said they used an 8-iron.

The father-son duo joked they weren’t doing as well as they wanted before the incredible shots.

Wade Fullingham, a golf pro at 4ore! Golf, was there and witnessed it.

Vincent says he and his wife will go out to dinner tonight to celebrate.

The Par Buster Tournament began on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

We will have details on this incredible feat on KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 10 p.m.

Vincent D'Alise and his dad Mark made back-to-back hole in ones on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Vincent D'Alise and his dad Mark made back-to-back hole in ones on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.(Vincent D'Alise)

