First Alert: Cranking up the heat and humidity this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent reprieve from the heat and humidity will be coming to an end as a warm front moving through East Texas this evening will help bring back the return of warm, muggy air back to the Piney Woods.

The return of southerly winds will bring back more heat and humidity as daytime highs climb back into the middle 90′s with feels like temperatures finding their way back into triple digit territory over the weekend. With more humidity in the air, overnight lows will not be as cool, either, as we drop down into the middle 70′s instead of the upper 60′s.

With feels like temperatures back up around 105-degrees by this weekend and early next week, it is possible those infamous heat advisories could return for at least parts of our area by that time frame.

The added heat and muggy air will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the sea breeze looks to provide just a few areas with isolated, cooling, afternoon downpours all of next week. With the daily rain chance at 20%, however, most of us will stay dry as we sweat it out under the hot, August sun.

