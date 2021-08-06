Former Brewster Co. Sheriff candidate sentenced to probation for fake text message

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - A man who ran for Brewster County Sheriff back in 2020 has been sentenced for creating a fake racist text message that appeared to come from the phone number of Sheriff Ronny Dodson.

According to court documents, Devin Portillo has been sentenced to serve three years of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The documents also state that Portillo is not allowed to contact Sheriff Dodson or any members of Dodson’s family.

Back in March, Portillo admitted to lying to FBI agents who were investigating the source of the text message and pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal agent.

According to the Department of Justice, Portillo was interviewed by FBI agents back in June of 2020 about the text message, and he denied creating it.

He later contacted the investigators and told them that the text was created by another person, who he identified.

In a following interview with the FBI agents, Portillo admitted that he had authored the fake message and said the person he had identified had nothing to do with it.

