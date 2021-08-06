East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates

Kevin Krebb and Kevin Kahler
Kevin Krebb and Kevin Kahler(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two inmates that escaped Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The inmates, Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, are believed to be in the area of the Leon County Expo at County Road 305 and IH-45.

Anyone with information about the inmates’ location should call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

The Leon county Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two escaped inmates from county road 305 (Expo) and IH-45 feeder. Any information contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office 903-536-2749

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years
Angelina County shooting sends one man to hospital
The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.
Scene has cleared where semi-truck hauling chickens overturns in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
5 suspects given additional charges for fatal shooting in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Big D And Bubba
Big D And Bubba Return
Winona Fire
Winona House Fire Follow Up
Jarvis Student And Community Center
Jarvis Student And Community Center
Covid 19 In East Texas
Covid 19 In East Texas
Nacogdoches Teens Shot
Nacogdoches Teens Shot