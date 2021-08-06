Lufkin Panther season ticket sales start Aug. 9

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Panther football season tickets are back after the district put the program on hold during the 2020 season.

Season ticket holders from before last year’s hold can renew renew their tickets online August 9-15 or in person August 9-10 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. In person renewals will take place August 11 from 1 p.m. -4 p.m. and August 12-13 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Swap Day for season ticket exchange will be in-person only on August 16 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

All in-person transactions will take place at District Education Center at 701 N. First St. Online renewals can be done at https://lufkinisdtickets.universitytickets.com.

People wishing to become season ticket holders can purchase their tickets August 17-20 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

