East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin Panther season ticket sales start Aug. 9

Lufkin ticket policy
Lufkin ticket policy(Lufkin ticket policy)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Panther football season tickets are back after the district put the program on hold during the 2020 season.

Season ticket holders from before last year’s hold can renew renew their tickets online August 9-15 or in person August 9-10 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. In person renewals will take place August 11 from 1 p.m. -4 p.m. and August 12-13 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Swap Day for season ticket exchange will be in-person only on August 16 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

All in-person transactions will take place at District Education Center at 701 N. First St. Online renewals can be done at https://lufkinisdtickets.universitytickets.com.

People wishing to become season ticket holders can purchase their tickets August 17-20 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years
Angelina County shooting sends one man to hospital
The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.
Scene has cleared where semi-truck hauling chickens overturns in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
5 suspects given additional charges for fatal shooting in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Lufkin ISD has officially opened its new gym.
New Lufkin ISD gym officially opens
Lufkin ISD has officially opened its new gym.
WebXtra: Lufkin gym
Huntington Red Devils
Huntington Red Devils raising expectations
Trestan Ebner
Three East Texans make Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list