Mark In Texas History: Frankston Railroad Depot still stands as historic landmark

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - This frame depot was built in 1906 for a railroad which connected local farmers with distant markets and provided passenger service from 1903 to 1964. The Texas & New Orleans railroad is credited for the creation of the town of Frankston.

The depot was restored in 1976 as a museum. It received its historical designation in 1977.

Historical marker for the Frankston Railroad Depot. (KLTV)

In 1984, library material was moved in and the building became the Frankston library in 1985. Today it holds approximately 14-thousand materials.

The library and historical marker are located at 159 West Railroad Street in Frankston. The library is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

