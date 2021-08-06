Mark In Texas History: Frankston Railroad Depot still stands as historic landmark
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - This frame depot was built in 1906 for a railroad which connected local farmers with distant markets and provided passenger service from 1903 to 1964. The Texas & New Orleans railroad is credited for the creation of the town of Frankston.
The depot was restored in 1976 as a museum. It received its historical designation in 1977.
In 1984, library material was moved in and the building became the Frankston library in 1985. Today it holds approximately 14-thousand materials.
The library and historical marker are located at 159 West Railroad Street in Frankston. The library is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.