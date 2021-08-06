East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Frankston Railroad Depot still stands as historic landmark

The Frankston Railroad Depot is now a library.
The Frankston Railroad Depot is now a library.(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - This frame depot was built in 1906 for a railroad which connected local farmers with distant markets and provided passenger service from 1903 to 1964. The Texas & New Orleans railroad is credited for the creation of the town of Frankston.

The depot was restored in 1976 as a museum. It received its historical designation in 1977.

Historical marker for the Frankston Railroad Depot.
Historical marker for the Frankston Railroad Depot.(KLTV)

In 1984, library material was moved in and the building became the Frankston library in 1985. Today it holds approximately 14-thousand materials.

The library and historical marker are located at 159 West Railroad Street in Frankston. The library is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects
LPD has issued murder warrant Ta'Zyion Douglas on Friday. He is not in custody.
3 charged, 1 at large in Lufkin shooting death
Nacogdoches Teens Shot
Nacogdoches police give update on teens shot overnight
Angelina County shooting sends one man to hospital
Manuel Mendoza Perales (left) and Jose Ivan Mendoza have both been charged in the murder of 49...
2 arrested, charged in brutal murder of Texas man

Latest News

Tyler's Bergfeld Park is on land that Rudolph Bergfeld donated o the City of Tyler. (Source:...
Mark In Texas History: Rudolph Bergfeld
The ten monuments will be placed on the pedestrian walk way of Raguet Street.
SFA plans to build 10 monuments to honor historically black sororities, fraternities
Junior League of Lufkin holds ‘Back to School Bonanza’ supply giveaway
Crowd gathers to listen to performers
Grapeland’s Salmon Lake Park, Resort hosts first music festival since dam broke