Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police are searching for the suspects who shot two teenagers at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Friday.

Around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to The Summit at Orton Hill Apartments in the 3000 block of EJ Campbell Boulevard, where they found two teenagers who were shot multiple times while sitting in a parked vehicle.

Police are searching for the suspects who shot two teenagers at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Friday. (KTRE staff)

The unidentified teenagers were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, a news release stated, and are thought to have non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspects likely drove away before officers arriving. No additional description of the suspects were available.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.