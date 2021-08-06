East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police are searching for the suspects who shot two teenagers at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Friday.

Around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to The Summit at Orton Hill Apartments in the 3000 block of EJ Campbell Boulevard, where they found two teenagers who were shot multiple times while sitting in a parked vehicle.

Police are searching for the suspects who shot two teenagers at a Nacogdoches apartment complex...
Police are searching for the suspects who shot two teenagers at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Friday.(KTRE staff)

The unidentified teenagers were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, a news release stated, and are thought to have non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspects likely drove away before officers arriving. No additional description of the suspects were available.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years
Shooting investigation
5 suspects given additional charges for fatal shooting in Nacogdoches
The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.
Scene has cleared where semi-truck hauling chickens overturns in Lufkin
Angelina County shooting sends one man to hospital
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

The eleven lawmakers who signed on to the filing of an Amicus Curiae Letter to the court say...
Group of Texas lawmakers seek motion for Texas Supreme Court to rehear high-speed rail eminent domain case
This is Maggie Malone's second Olympic appearance. She finished 25th in the javelin in Rio in...
Palestine ISD staff members excited to see daughter compete in Olympic final
Manuel Mendoza Perales (left) and Jose Ivan Mendoza have both been charged in the murder of 49...
2 arrested, charged in brutal murder of Houston man
Group of Texas lawmakers seek motion for Texas Supreme Court to rehear high-speed rail eminent...
Group of Texas lawmakers seek motion for Texas Supreme Court to rehear high-speed rail eminent domai