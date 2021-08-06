Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police are searching for the suspects who shot two teenagers at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Friday.
Around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to The Summit at Orton Hill Apartments in the 3000 block of EJ Campbell Boulevard, where they found two teenagers who were shot multiple times while sitting in a parked vehicle.
The unidentified teenagers were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, a news release stated, and are thought to have non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the suspects likely drove away before officers arriving. No additional description of the suspects were available.
