New Lufkin ISD gym officially opens

Lufkin ISD has officially opened its new gym.
Lufkin ISD has officially opened its new gym.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD officially opened its new multipurpose facility on Friday with a set of round robin volleyball scrimmages featuring Lufkin, Diboll, Rusk  and Trinity.

The new facility was part of a bond that brought the district a remodeled middle school, new baseball field, new softball field and additional tennis courts.

Lufkin will host their first game on Tuesday vs Willis.

