SFA soccer to be tested before starting inaugural WAC season

SFA soccer celebrates a 2020 season championship (SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA soccer team is just a couple of weeks from the start of their season and it will a tough road to navigate before starting their first year in the Western Athletic Conference.

SFA will play play tough non-conference games against TCU at home and then Oklahoma State, Rice, Houston, Baylor and Arkansas. Throw in a scrimmage with LSU and the team will have their hands full but second year head coach Tony Minatta is not concerned about wins as much as growth in his team.

“We are a championship level team,” Minatta said. “We were ranked in the region so we want to see that next level and how clos we are to bridging that gap. Once you go through those experiences you are learning what it takes to be successful and we can carry that into conference.”

The team will enter the season with momentum from winning the Southland Conference regular season title last year on their way out of the league. The team was picked to finish 8th so the season was a success.

“When you don’t have expectations you play with a chip on your shoulder and have nothing to lose,” Minatta said. “Going into this season we will have a higher expectation so it is about managing that and taking it one day at a time.”

SFA will host their annual purple-white scrimmage on Saturday August 7 at 5 p.m.

